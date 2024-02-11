HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada cut shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$4.14 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$3.34 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13. The company has a market cap of C$132.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.09.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.12). HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of C$21.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.97 million.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

