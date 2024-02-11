HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HMNF opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. HMN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.18.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.