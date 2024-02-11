Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.20

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.20 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.19). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 90.05 ($1.13), with a volume of 466,990 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
