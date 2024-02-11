holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.49 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $15.49 million and $186,424.63 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,503.77 or 0.05214562 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00082810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01953016 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $186,106.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

