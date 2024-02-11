Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 110,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 639,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 211,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,183. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.52. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.