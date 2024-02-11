Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. Horizen has a market cap of $117.16 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.99 or 0.00016522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00042937 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,657,188 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

