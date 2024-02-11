HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of HubSpot worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $646.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.06 and a 200-day moving average of $515.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.32 and a 12 month high of $660.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

