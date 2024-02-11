Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,792 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,495 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Down 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $28.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,487,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.