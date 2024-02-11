Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,918 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,611. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $180.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

