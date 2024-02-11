Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 342 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 433,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 884.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,434,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $11,844,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Trading Up 2.2 %

Saia stock traded up $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $565.27. The company had a trading volume of 379,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,665. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $568.71. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.56.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

About Saia



Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

