Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 8,593 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,776. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

