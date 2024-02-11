Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $49.81. 15,413,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,535,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.