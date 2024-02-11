Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $76.79. 3,263,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

