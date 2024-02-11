Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock remained flat at $17.86 during trading on Friday. 2,381,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,674. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

