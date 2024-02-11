Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.7 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.61. The stock had a trading volume of 205,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,059. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $225.14 and a 12 month high of $299.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

