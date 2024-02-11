Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 182,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.50. 266,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.71 and a twelve month high of $241.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.59.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.