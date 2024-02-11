Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,752. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

