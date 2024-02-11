Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 55,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 67,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,194,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.52. The company has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $173.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

