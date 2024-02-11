Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of HY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.01. 48,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on HY. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
