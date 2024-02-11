Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $157.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,439. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $159.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $370.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.88.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

