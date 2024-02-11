Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 42.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,628 shares of company stock valued at $616,775. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.