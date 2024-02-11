Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.75.

NYSE:HII opened at $273.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $275.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

