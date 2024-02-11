Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,796 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

