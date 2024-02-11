Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 26.4% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 53.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.
Cedar Fair Price Performance
Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
