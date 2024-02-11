Huntington National Bank Has $251,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $30.75 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

