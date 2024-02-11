Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $75.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

