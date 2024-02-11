Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,092,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,220,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.63 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

