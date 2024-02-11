Huntington National Bank Sells 3,671 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

