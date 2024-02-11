Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 198,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 307.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 58,336 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $8,551,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $180.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.41. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

