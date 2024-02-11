Hutchinson Capital Management CA Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,591,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,972,000 after purchasing an additional 906,319 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 504,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,569. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

