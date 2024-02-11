Hutchinson Capital Management CA Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.