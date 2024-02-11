Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $1.83 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.20. 4,349,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,904,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.46. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

