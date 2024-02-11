Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $480,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

IBM stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,303. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

