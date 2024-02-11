Hutchinson Capital Management CA Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $723.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $669.74 and its 200 day moving average is $599.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $728.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

