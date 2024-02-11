Hutchinson Capital Management CA Lowers Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cable One accounts for about 2.1% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned approximately 0.26% of Cable One worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 51.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 28.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $11.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.15. The stock had a trading volume of 74,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $482.95 and a 1 year high of $801.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.22.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $793.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.