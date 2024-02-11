Hutchinson Capital Management CA Purchases 39 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.12. 3,341,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,391. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.