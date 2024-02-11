Hutchinson Capital Management CA Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,062,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,319,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

