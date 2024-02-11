Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 1,372 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 2.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned about 0.10% of CarMax worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in CarMax by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,447. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

