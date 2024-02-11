Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 2,059 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Robert Half accounts for about 3.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

