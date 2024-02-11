Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on H. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.00.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One stock opened at C$40.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.37. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.8907207 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

