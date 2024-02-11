i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Trading Up 15.4%

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

i3 Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

