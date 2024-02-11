i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.4 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 317,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,812. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.43 and a beta of 1.53.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. UBS Group AG increased its position in i3 Verticals by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in i3 Verticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $321,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Stories

