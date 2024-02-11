IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,549,000 after purchasing an additional 347,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in IAC by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,436,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after buying an additional 107,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

