IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given New $3.10 Price Target at CIBC

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.10 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.41.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

