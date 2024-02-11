IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.02

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.02 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.83). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.80), with a volume of 135,110 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of IDOX in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.02. The stock has a market cap of £292.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

