Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0 million-$75.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.8 million. Impinj also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.08-$0.13 EPS.

Impinj Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ PI traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. 825,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and sold 5,565 shares valued at $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

