Insider Buying: Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Acquires £50,140 in Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Hollingworth acquired 23,000 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £50,140 ($62,855.71).

Molten Ventures Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Molten Ventures stock opened at GBX 232.40 ($2.91) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.95. The company has a market cap of £402.42 million, a P/E ratio of -223.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Molten Ventures Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 423.20 ($5.31).

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

