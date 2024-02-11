Insider Buying: Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Acquires £50,140 in Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Hollingworth acquired 23,000 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £50,140 ($62,855.71).
Molten Ventures Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Molten Ventures stock opened at GBX 232.40 ($2.91) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.95. The company has a market cap of £402.42 million, a P/E ratio of -223.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Molten Ventures Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 423.20 ($5.31).
Molten Ventures Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Molten Ventures
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.