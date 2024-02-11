Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $930,041.60 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

