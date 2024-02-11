Insider Selling: Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,647,986 shares in the company, valued at $37,059,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,750,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 610,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $359,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 17.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

See Also

