Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $1,344,600.00 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

